Man shot, wounded by Smithville police charged with 3 felonies

The 800 block of Cherry Lane in Smithville. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

Prosecutors have filed three felony charges against a Missouri man who was wounded in a police shooting after allegedly pointing a gun at officers in Smithville.

Larry Caton, 63, was charged Monday with assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Cherry Lane.

On Saturday, three Smithville officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The Clay County sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that there was "an intoxicated man armed with and discharging a gun."

One officer had minor injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital. Caton was also injured during the incident. He is in stable condition at a different hospital.

Caton is being held on $100,000 bond.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is a typical procedure.

