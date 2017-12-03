Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Smithville

The 800 block of Cherry Lane in Smithville. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

An officer and suspect were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Smithville on Saturday night.

At about 9 p.m., three Smithville officers went to the 800 block of Cherry Lane on a call about a disturbance.

There, an officer-involved shooting happened.

An officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, a 63-year-old man, is in stable condition at a different hospital.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, due to department policy.

The Clay County Investigative Squad is handling the ongoing investigation. They are expected to release more information on Monday.

