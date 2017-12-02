Court documents show Missouri man made bomb threats against local Jewish organizations

A federal criminal complaint was filed Friday against a Urich, Missouri man who made bomb threats against several Jewish organizations, including local Jewish sites.

Ford Coots, 25, is charged with assaulting a federal officer during the investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, on April 24 of this year, an unknown individual had contacted the Ohev Shalom synagogue in Washington, D.C., stating that 66 bombs would go off there on April 30.

Although an online calling service was used, an IP address was identified and traced back to a Rebecca Holloway of Kingsville, Missouri.

On June 21, the FBI in Kansas City traveled to Holloway's address and interviewed her husband, who said that they had made no threatening calls.

Federal officials stated in the complaint that bomb threats were made to multiple Jewish sites in the KC metro, including the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Beth Shalom synagogue in Overland Park, and Kol Ami synagogue in KC.

On July 9, someone made two telephone calls to the Jewish Community Center from an unknown number, one at 9:19 a.m. and a second at 12:58 p.m.

Also on July 9, someone called the Beth Shalom synagogue and said that a bomb was in the synagogue.

Two days later, KCPD took a report from Kol Ami synagogue that said threats had been made against area synagogues over the weekend, including one that was found on the synagogue's answering machine. The threat was made on July 9 as well.

The caller was described as having a male voice and he identified himself as having a last name of Holloway, saying that there was a bomb in the synagogue and that he intended to detonate the bomb.

That threat said, in part: "You all are the problems in this . . . nation. The reason the nation today is . . . May you all die in fire. . . . May you all die. I hate you with a passion. I hate all your guts. Die and burn."

Also on July 9, someone who identified himself as Ford Joseph Holloway, who resided in Urich, submitted an online tip to the FBI public access line that said he was the "Mastermind behind the Jewish Synagogue Bomb Threats."

The following day, after the threats were made against the KC metro Jewish sites, the FBI contacted Holloway, who stated that she had a son.

That son was Ford Kevin Coots, who also uses the name Ford Joseph Holloway.

She told the authorities that he had "mental health issues" since his father died and that she believed he was capable of making threats against the Jewish centers based on his recent behavior.

On July 13, FBI agents had made contact with Coots at his residence and he refused to come out.

The agents left a voicemail for Coots, at that point. They then contacted Rebecca Holloway and, while speaking with her, Coots returned their phone call.

He denied that he had left threatening messages at the synagogues or left the tip with the FBI, but did confirm his cell phone number and internet service provider.

On Aug. 18, the authorities looked into the number that Coots said was his and found information that showed it had been used to make calls to the Jewish center and at least one of the synagogues.

Later, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was obtained for Coots' residence and that warrant was executed on Nov. 30.

After entering the residence, FBI agents couldn't find Coots right away, but then came across him in the bedroom where he was aggressively making jabbing motions with a shovel toward the agents.

While swinging the shovel, he hit one of the agents in the hand and damaged the gun the agent was holding, which caused it to no longer work.

The agents then left the room and used oleoresin capsicum spray.

After that, they re-entered the room and Coots hit another agent in the chest with the shovel before grabbing a bottle of liquid with what appeared to be a fuse.

The agents demanded he drop it or they would shoot. Coots told them to "just shoot and kill" him.

He was eventually placed in handcuffs and the residence was cleared with no further incidents.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.