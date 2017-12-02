Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash at 38th St. and Southwest Trafficway. (Grady Reid/KCTV5)

Just after 5:15 p.m., Kansas City police were called to 38th St. and Southwest Trafficway on a traffic crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

A white Nissan was turning left onto Southwest Trafficway from 38th St. when a 27-year-old Gladstone man driving the motorcycle hit the back of the Nissan.

The roads were closed for more than an hour due to the accident.

