Family: Founder of organization Taking It to the Streets seriously injured in gas grill explosion

Scott Lamaster started Taking It to the Streets organization more than 10 years ago. (KCTV5)

Scott Lamaster was injured when his gas grill blew up, knocking him about 6 feet back. (KCTV5)

According to a Facebook post, the founder of local organization Taking It to the Streets was seriously injured when a gas grill exploded.

According to Janna Jensen, her father Scott Lamaster was injured around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

She told KCTV5 News he was preparing food for the homeless at his home. That is his weekly routine, to prepare Sunday night meals and then go on rounds.

He was using his trailer grill, which he had lit and was getting ready to put food on when he opened the lid.

She said that "the gas grill blew up," knocking him about 6 feet back.

She that her father has been seriously burned on his hands, face, and arms.

Luckily, his son was at the house and was able to get to him and get him to the hospital.

She said he is currently in the burn unit.

"He's in severe pain and would appreciate your prayers," she said.

Lamaster, 58, started the organization more than 10 years ago.

Taking It to the Streets works with other organizations to help those in need. One of those organizations includes Uplift, who spoke about Lamaster.

"He makes an effort to really get to know people. He comes back and meets them back here on his own time with the truck," said Jennifer Schmidt with Uplift. "He has a meal with them and really gets to know them."

According to the organization's Facebook page, the goal of Taking It to the Streets is "to equip people to serve throughout 50 cities in the Midwest, having a lasting impact on those communities. Networking with other organizations around the world, sending teams to serve and provide aid for Community Service, Emergency Response, Disaster Relief, and International Outreach."

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the medical costs.

KCTV5 News has covered the organization's efforts to help with hurricane relief and feeding the homeless in the past.

