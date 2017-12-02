'Homemade ultralight' plane crashes near St. Joseph

A small plane crashed and killed one person near St. Joseph today.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near JJ Highway, 4 or 5 miles south of St. Joseph.

They described the plane as being a "homemade ultralight" type of aircraft.

The plane crashed in a field just west of the road.

The only person inside, 65-year-old Randal K. Reynolds from St. Joseph, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

