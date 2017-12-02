Suspect taken into custody after seriously injuring victim with stick

A suspect has been taken into custody after seriously injuring someone with a stick and barricading themselves inside the house.

At about 10:15 a.m., officers went to a house in the 4500 block of Vineyard on a call that said someone had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, a witness said the suspect had hit the victim in the head with a stick several times, which caused serious head injuries.

The suspect was believed to be armed and under the influence of drugs.

Negotiators were called to the scene and talked to the suspect, who was inside the house.

At about 12:50 p.m., the suspect left the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

