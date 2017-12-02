2 arrested after incident near Liberty at gas station on Walmart's property

Two people have been arrested and a pellet gun has been recovered following an incident at a gas station near Liberty.

Officers went to the Murphy USA gas station on Walmart's property at 8301 N. Church after getting a call that a person was waving a gun around 11:17 p.m.

When officers arrived, they cleared the area. When the suspects saw the police, they got into the car and drove away.

Officers stopped the car in front of Walmart. Then, a man got out and ran into the store.

Officers then took the driver into custody.

The second person made it out of the back door, but officers figured out who he was and found him at his house.

Ultimately a pellet gun was found in the car and both suspects were arrested.

