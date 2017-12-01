Police investigate after shots are fired in Independence near 40 Highway, Noland Road

Shots were fired on Friday evening outside an Independence lumberyard, causing police officers from two cities to converge on the area.

The incident happened in the area of 40 Highway and Noland Road. Luckily, no one was injured.

Police from Independence and Kansas City are still trying to find out what went wrong as those shots were fired.

One area of the parking lot was still blocked by crime scene tape at 6 p.m. Police said they’re working to collect some shell casings at the scene but would be wrapping up their investigation shortly.

Chopper 5 was overhead earlier in the day and showed several different crime scenes. It’s unknown right now if they’re all related to the shots fired in the strip mall parking lot.

KCTV5 was told that the people involved are in custody. Right now, it’s unknown if they will face any charges.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.