Lamonte McIntyre not attending Mayor Holland's tree lighting ceremony

Lamonte McIntyre will not be attending Mayor Holland's tree lighting ceremony tonight.

McIntyre was recently set free and had the murder charges against him dismissed after spending half his life in prison for a crime he always maintained he didn't commit.

A statement sent out on Friday evening said:

Lamonte McIntyre will not be attending the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony this evening. Lamonte’s sister is performing at an event at her high school and Lamonte would like to be able to support her by attending. Furthermore, Lamonte is disappointed that the planned event to “welcome Lamonte home” has not included any dialogue about criminal justice reform so that what happened to Lamonte does not happen again. Lamonte and his counsel remain ready to be a part of meaningful discussions about critical reforms that are needed in Wyandotte County. Lamonte appreciates Mayor Holland’s invitation and looks forward to real discussions in the future.

