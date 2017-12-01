Protesters unhappy with horse-drawn carriage rides on Country Club Plaza

Kansas City Carriages looks forward to the thousands of children and adults, families who come to the Country Club Plaza for their annual horse-drawn carriage ride. (KCTV5)

But now, they could be coming to an end. That’s what one group of people will be asking for at a protest tonight.

If you come get a ride at Kansas City Carriages you’ll see a sign that says they’re liable for any accidents or injuries during the ride. But protestors say people aren’t the only ones at risk.

“Horses aren’t bred to walk on asphalt like this day in and day out and that can cause concussive injuries to their feet and legs,” said Crystal Jones with Animal Actions of Kansas City.

Jones is not only pushing to ban horses out of the Plaza but out of the city. She suggests replacing them with vintage-style electric cars.

Jones says when horses are suddenly startled, it could turn dangerous for everyone nearby.

“We have sound systems and people honking … if they bolt down a congested traffic way they’re going to become a weapon,” she said.

Last year, a horse was spooked on a busy shopping night on Broadway and Ward Parkway. The horse bolted through a busy intersection and crashed the carriage into a wall. The passengers weren’t seriously hurt. The driver broke his arm after being thrown out.

The company in charge of the carriage rides said last year that they didn’t know what startled the horse, but they’re trained to be around large crowds and noises.

This week, they said they’ll continue offering rides through January. In a statement they said:

The protest will be near Kansas City Carriages’ stand on Pennsylvania and Nichols Road. It begins at 6 p.m.

