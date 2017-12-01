Missing dog reunites with owner 1 year and 1,000 miles later

Laci Hendershot has always tried to give Terry, an American pitbull, a good home. (Submitted)

A dog was reunited with his family after traveling across the country and back again.

Laci Hendershot has always tried to give Terry, an American pitbull, a good home.

"He's literally the sweetest dog. He's just a little lamb,” she said.

From a veterinarian’s office near her Florida home she told KCTV5 News the story of how she found Terry at an animal shelter. She fostered him and then adopted him out to a truck driver in New Jersey looking for a family pet.

“Occasionally, he would go on short trips with the guy. On this one trip, he went from New Jersey to Kansas City,” she said.

It was on that trip that Terry slipped out of a truck and went missing in Kansas City.

“I've worried every day for an entire year,” she said.

Hendershot worked with local groups, like Harvey's Hounds, to try and find Terry, but no one could locate him until a robbery earlier this year. A Kansas City family had taken him in, and when criminals entered their home, they hurt him. Animal control officers took him to the KC Pet Project for care.

“He came in injured. It looked like he had basically been beat up. Our vet staff took him in immediately and gave him treatment,” said Tori Fugate, a spokeswoman for KC Pet Project.

“This was the worst thing that could happen,” Hendershot said.

That's when the animal shelter scanned him and found that Hendershot had registered his electronic ID chip when she had him and had reported him missing a year ago.

“If Terry wasn't microchipped I would never have found him,” Hendershot said.

Terry recovered in Kansas City and then Hendershot took him home to Florida after Thanksgiving. X-rays from her vet show a bullet lodged in Terry's head. He had to have surgery to repair his jaw.

“I'm so lucky to have him back home,” Hendershot said.

And, she says she'll make sure Terry always has someone to love him.

“Never give up hope if you're missing your pet,” Fugate said.

It costs around $25 to have a chip implanted in your pet. Any vet or animal shelter should be able to scan them for free.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.