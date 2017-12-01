Thousands of classic car lovers gather in Kansas City for Mecum auto auction

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the car junkie in your family, you just might find it at the Mecum auto auction. (Michael Ross/KCTV5 News)

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the car junkie in your family, you just might find it at the Mecum auto auction.

For more than 25 years, Mecum has been hosting its collector-car auction in Kansas City.

It’s the only place where Mecum hosts twice in the same year.

“Kansas City is the first place David Mecum held an auction 25 years ago,’ said Mecum Auctions CEO, Dave Mager. “We love Bartle Hall. It’s a great facility for us. We love the city. And we have a lot of friends here, so it’s kind of like a family reunion for us.”

Mecum claims to be the world’s largest collector car auction.

It draws registered bidders and sellers from nearly 20 states across the country.

The event brings in American muscle cars, classics, corvettes, hot rods and more.

Around 700 cars total are expected to be auctioned off over a three-day period.

If you want to check out all the cool cars, the auction goes on through Saturday.

Tickets are $20 per person. You have to pay admission each day. Children 12 and under are free.

