Grandview police investigate multiple car break-ins in neighborhood near Longview Lake

Police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in a neighborhood near Longview Lake.

The break-ins happened between Wednesday and Friday sometime from 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the Southview neighborhood along Longview Road near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The Grandview Police Department received 12 calls from victims.

Officers encourage residents to take the following precautions:

Lock your doors and close your windows. Don’t let thieves take advantage of an “opportunity”.

Don't leave cell phones, sunglasses, bags or other personal property sitting on the seat or floor of your car. The average smash and grab can occur in less than 15 seconds.

Don’t just cover items with a blanket or jacket. A thief may think you are hiding something expensive.

Make use of closed compartments in your car, such as the trunk and glove box. Utilize the hidden compartments in your SUV, pickup truck, or hatchback, so thieves can't see what you're storing.

Consider installing a car alarm.

If you someone or something suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police.

