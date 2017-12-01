Convicted murderer sentenced to 5 years in connection with assault at Jackson County Detention Center

The Kansas City man who was sentenced to life without parole for shooting a boy and murdering the boy’s father at a gas station in April 2014 has now also pleaded guilty to felony charges related an assault in the Jackson County Detention Center.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to first-degree burglary for knowingly entering the jail cell of the victim for the purpose of committing first-degree rape.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Jefferson to five years in a Missouri prison.

In October, Jefferson was sentenced to four life sentences, including life without parole, for the April 2014 murder of Kav’Yea Curry and the wounding of his then 10-year-old son, who is now in a wheelchair.

After Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss the rape charge and two other sexual abuse charges originally filed against Jefferson for the September 2016 assault in the jail.

That will allow Jefferson to move more quickly from the Jackson County Detention Center to a Missouri prison, where he will stay for life without parole. It also allows the detention center assault case to be resolved without further emotional trauma for the victim.

“Our victim in this horrible sexual assault will not have to relive the experience with her attacker just a few feet away at trial,” Baker said in a statement. “A previous Jackson County jury made certain this assailant will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“It was also important to achieve justice for the victim in the sexual assault,” Baker continued. “And I am so pleased we did so while protecting her from further emotional trauma.”

Jefferson was moved about 8 p.m. Thursday to the Missouri prison system.

