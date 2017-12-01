Greitens releases statement after Missouri education commissioner is ousted

Greitens in a Friday statement said the change is aimed at making it easier for teenagers in foster care to get records needed to apply for a driver's license and jobs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Missouri State Board of Education has voted to oust Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, hours after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens appointed a new member to the board.

Greitens has been trying to get a majority of board members to fire Vandeven, but the attempt failed on a 4-4 tie vote last week when another Greitens appointee, Claudia Onate Greim, broke ranks and voted to keep Vandeven.

Greim resigned Thursday and Greitens appointed Eric Teeman of Raytown. The board voted 5-3 Friday to remove Vandeven.

Teeman is a former Raytown alderman and owner of Visiting Angels, a care provider for seniors.

On Friday afternoon, Greitens released the following statement:

"Today, kids, teachers, and families won. The State Board of Education voted for new leadership for our school system. That's a major step in the right direction as we work to improve public education in Missouri.



We need to: raise teacher pay, support public schools, and help students succeed. We need to make sure that the money Missourians spend on schools gets out of the bureaucracy—and into the classroom.



Our teachers need a raise. If they just got paid at the national average, they'd make nearly $10,000 more a year. Meanwhile, we've got more administrators than most of the country, and their pay is rising more than twice as fast as teacher pay. Some make big bucks—more than $250,000 a year—while too many teachers struggle to get by.



And from 2009 to 2015, Missouri fell from 18th to 28th in fourth-grade reading and from 23rd to 32nd in eighth-grade math. According to ACT testing, three out of every four kids who graduate from Missouri high schools aren't ready for college.



These problems have gone on too long. We're demanding better. Because our teachers deserve it. Because our students deserve it.



I support public education. We added $64,000,000 in the budget for public schools. More money than ever before is being spent on education. We fully funded the system for the first time in years.



The bureaucrats took your money. Teachers didn't get a raise. Juniors in high school had the ACT cut.



The bureaucrats had their chance. They failed our kids.



Defenders of the status quo have been nasty. They harass, call names, and intimidate. Many of them have big salaries that they don't want to lose, and records they don't want to be held accountable for.



Well, today things have changed: Kids come first."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. KCTV5 News contributed to this report.