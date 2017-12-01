Liberty schools briefly locked down due to suspicious, injured person

Liberty schools were briefly locked down on Friday due to a suspicious man with a gunshot wound walking near the schools.

The man was walking in the 1200 block of W. Liberty Drive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 11 a.m.

Police arrived, surrounded the house, and secured the road. He quickly came outside, surrendered and was taken into custody.

The man is receiving medical treatment.

Police say they do not know why the man shot himself and they are still investigating.

The schools were put on lockdown at the request of local law enforcement and the school district's security, due to the fact he was near the schools.

Liberty High School, Discovery Middle School, South Valley Middle School, Alexander Doniphan Elementary, and EPIC Elementary were locked down.

"Thanks to LPS District Security and local law enforcement for handling the situation promptly," the school district said.

The lockdown has now ended.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.