Barnett, Robertson scored 19 apiece as Missouri beats UCF

Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett combined to make 14 of 23 from the field and scored 19 points apiece to help Missouri hold on for a 62-59 win over UCF on Thursday night.

Robertson, a graduate transfer from Canisius, made 7 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Jeremiah Tilmon had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, including one that preserved a four-point lead with nine seconds remaining.

Robertson hit three 3s and Barnett added four points during a 16-2 run that gave Missouri (6-2) the lead for good, 27-21, and Tilmon's dunk with seven minutes to go made it 52-41. Terrell Allen hit a 3-pointer to pull UCF within two with 37 seconds left, but Barnett hit two free throws and, after Tilmon's block, made one more to give the Tigers a 62-57 lead with nine seconds to go.

A.J. Davis led UCF (4-3) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Tacko Fall added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

