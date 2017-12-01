Woman critically injured in hit-and-run overnight

A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run on a pedestrian overnight in Kansas City, Mo., according to police.

An officer was flagged down near 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Friday after someone found a woman lying in the street. She had been the victim of a hit-and-run. Police described her injuries as life-threatening and said she was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police will continue to investigate and see if any local businesses have surveillance video that helps identify the suspect vehicle.

