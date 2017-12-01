Woman critically injured in hit-and-run in Midtown Kansas City

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Kansas City, according to police. (KCTV5)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Kansas City, according to police.

An officer was flagged down near 39th Street and Broadway about 1:40 a.m. Friday after someone found a woman lying in the street. She had been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police described her injuries as life-threatening and said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a silver pickup that was heading north at the intersection, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police will continue to investigate and see if any local businesses have surveillance video that helps identify the suspect vehicle.

