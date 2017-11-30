S Dakota beats UMKC 82-63 behind Mooney's 30 points

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Matt Mooney scored 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting and made 8 of 9 free throws and South Dakota beat UMKC 82-63 on Thursday night.
Nick Fuller scored a career-high 15 points with eight rebounds and Trey Burch-Manning grabbed 14 rebounds for the Coyotes (7-2), who outrebounded the Kangaroos 46-27 and outscored them 38-20 in the paint. Triston Simpson dished five assists.
Mooney's 3-point play gave the Coyotes a 41-31 lead early in the second half and they pulled ahead by 21 points after Triston Simpson's layup capped a 7-0 run with 11:51 to go. UMKC closed to 14 on Xavier Bishop's free throw with 10:04 left, but got no closer.
UMKC led 11-7 on Bishop's jumper, but Brandon Armstrong put the Coyotes up 27-26 with a free throw after seven lead changes and five ties. Burch-Manning made a layup and Fuller a 3-point play and South Dakota led 36-30 at halftime. The Coyotes then shot 57 percent in the second half.
Bishop led UMKC (3-6) with 16 points, Jordan Giles added 12 and Aleer Leek 10.
