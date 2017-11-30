Pedestrian killed on Interstate 29 near Platte Woods

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 29 just before NW 72nd Street.

It was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday night.

The man died at the hospital after being transported from the scene.

Police say a silver SUV struck the man, who was wearing dark-clothing and was standing in the middle of the highway.

Investigators are unsure why the man was on the highway.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.