Pedestrian killed on Interstate 29 near Platte Woods

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 29 just before NW 72nd Street. 

It was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday night. 

The man died at the hospital after being transported from the scene. 

Police say a silver SUV struck the man, who was wearing dark-clothing and was standing in the middle of the highway. 

Investigators are unsure why the man was on the highway. 

