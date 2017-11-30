Cameron, Missouri man dies after exchanging gunfire with police - KCTV5

Cameron, Missouri man dies after exchanging gunfire with police

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northwest Missouri man who was threatening suicide died after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle says officers responded to a call Thursday about a man threatening to take his own life in Cameron.

Angle says the man shot at the officers when they arrived at the scene. Police returned fire.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Angle could not confirm if the man was shot by police or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.