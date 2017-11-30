Cameron, Missouri man dies after exchanging gunfire with police

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northwest Missouri man who was threatening suicide died after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle says officers responded to a call Thursday about a man threatening to take his own life in Cameron.

Angle says the man shot at the officers when they arrived at the scene. Police returned fire.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Angle could not confirm if the man was shot by police or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured.

