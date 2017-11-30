Former Royals player fired from Canadian TV station following allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'

A former Kansas City Royals catcher turned analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays has been fired following complaints of "inappropriate behavior and comments" in the workplace.

Gregg Zaun, who was terminated by Rogers Communications, Inc., on Thursday, was an analyst for Sportsnet in Canada.

"This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behavior and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace," said Rick Brace, the president of Rogers Communication. "After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behavior completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy."

Zaun played for the Royals from 2000-2001.

He had been an analyst with the station since 2011.

Brace said there were no allegations of physical or sexual assault.

