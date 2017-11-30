Shooter will not be charged in death of Merriam rideshare driver due to 'stand your ground' laws

“Unfortunately, based on the interpretation by the courts, that means you can bring a gun to a fistfight," said Steve Howe, Johnson County District Attorney.

A shooter is off the hook after killing a Merriam man in his family’s driveway after prosecutors call it a legitimate case of “stand your ground.”

Johnson County’s District Attorney said on Thursday that, after reviewing the facts of an August shooting with Merriam police, they will not file charges against the shooter.

Police say Santos Thompson was gunned down in the front yard of his home near 68th and Mastin after an argument with a rideshare driver.

It happened during the early morning hours on Aug. 24th.

The Johnson County District attorney said that, based on Kansas law, it was not unreasonable for the shooter to use self-defense.

He said that, previously, you had to take steps to avoid confrontation, but under the new law you can stand your ground. And, immunity from prosecution is given to anyone who uses force as self-defense.

The D.A. also said the legislature needs to re-examine the law because the way it is interpreted is so broad.

“Unfortunately, based on the interpretation by the courts, that means you can bring a gun to a fistfight, and that’s the way the Kansas law is being interpreted,” said Steve Howe, Johnson County District Attorney.

