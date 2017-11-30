Kansas City teacher placed on administrative leave after accused of sexual contact with student

Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
A teacher at East High School in Kansas City has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having sexual contact with a student.More >
A teacher at East High School in Kansas City has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having sexual contact with a student.More >
A former Kansas City Royals catcher turned analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays have been fired following complaints of "inappropriate behavior and comments" in the workplace.More >
A former Kansas City Royals catcher turned analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays have been fired following complaints of "inappropriate behavior and comments" in the workplace.More >
Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.More >
Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
A shooter is off the hook after killing a Merriam man in his family’s driveway in August after prosecutors call it a legitimate case of “stand your ground.”More >
A shooter is off the hook after killing a Merriam man in his family’s driveway in August after prosecutors call it a legitimate case of “stand your ground.”More >
A wounded police officer from Independence will be returning home next week.More >
A wounded police officer from Independence will be returning home next week.More >
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 29 just before NW 72nd Street.More >
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 29 just before NW 72nd Street.More >
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a body was discovered in the 2400 block of College Avenue.More >
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a body was discovered in the 2400 block of College Avenue.More >
On Sunday, stargazers, astronomers and curious sky-watchers will get a chance to witness the first and only supermoon of 2017.More >
On Sunday, stargazers, astronomers and curious sky-watchers will get a chance to witness the first and only supermoon of 2017.More >