Kansas City teacher placed on administrative leave after accused of sexual contact with student

A teacher at East High School in Kansas City has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having sexual contact with a student.

The initial report about the incident came from a student who knew the student involved and said the student "performed a sexual type act with the teacher, possibly in school."

According to the police report, the student involved "admitted to another assistant principal she had performed a (sex act) on the suspect."

The Kansas City School District confirmed an investigation was underway. The district will be sending out a letter to parents Friday morning.

The accusation was reported to the Missouri Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline.

