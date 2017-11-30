Kansas City teacher placed on administrative leave after accused - KCTV5

Kansas City teacher placed on administrative leave after accused of sexual contact with student

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A teacher at East High School in Kansas City has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having sexual contact with a student. 

The initial report about the incident came from a student who knew the student involved and said the student "performed a sexual type act with the teacher, possibly in school." 

According to the police report, the student involved "admitted to another assistant principal she had performed a (sex act) on the suspect." 

The Kansas City School District confirmed an investigation was underway. The district will be sending out a letter to parents Friday morning. 

The accusation was reported to the Missouri Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline. 

