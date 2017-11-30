Grandview Elementary students win Battle of the Brains, will hav - KCTV5

Grandview Elementary students win Battle of the Brains, will have exhibit at Science City

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Burns & McDonnell’s Battle of the Brains Competition has finally come to an end.

Of the 820 entries for Burns & McDonnell’s competition, the Grandview Focus Program took home the top prize for their proposed exhibit called “The Big Brain Theory.”

“Once they zoomed into our sign on the big screen, I just automatically knew we were going to win,” said student, Jordan Sanders.

The top twenty groups gathered at Union Station on Thursday for an awards ceremony.

“I was just really happy that we won first place,” said Rhiamya Jones.

The winning group, which is made up of 16 students, won a $50,000 grant for their school and the opportunity to transform their idea into a $1 million exhibit at Science City.

“They created a two-story brain where visitors enter to the second story through a spiral where it’s the brain stem,” said teacher Vicki Adams.

Students and teachers were overcome with joy and there were lots of proud parents, too.

“I was like, ‘Wow, these are fourth- and fifth-graders who actually did this,” said parent Natasha Moorer.

The K-12 competition is geared toward getting kids interested in math and science.

“Who knows, one of these kids is going to come up with the next great invention to cure cancer or solve our energy crisis or solve battery storage,” said Burns & McDonell CEO Ray Kowalik.

As the excitement settled, students turned their focus toward their Science City exhibit.

“We put all out creativity and imagination into this and now we get to see it in reality and actually built,” said Annalise Long. 

It’s expected to open in the spring of 2019.

The other winners were as follows:

  • Cordill-Mason Elementary in Blue Springs won $25,000
  • Olathe East High School won $20,000
  • Tonganoxie High School won $15,000
  • Alexander Doniphan Elementary in Liberty won $10,000

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.