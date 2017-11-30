Eight months after being shot, Officer Tom Wagstaff to be releas - KCTV5

Eight months after being shot, Officer Tom Wagstaff to be released from hospital

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A wounded police officer from Independence will be returning home next week. 

Officer Tom Wagstaff will be going home from the hospital on Friday, Dec. 8. 

He was critically wounded in a shooting on March 29, 2017 while he was responding to a burglary call. 

Since then, he has been rehabbing for eight months in a hospital. 

Residents are invited to a community event honoring the officer.

It will be held Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs, located at 4500 Little Blue Parkway. 

