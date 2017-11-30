Eight months after being shot, Officer Tom Wagstaff to be released from hospital

A wounded police officer from Independence will be returning home next week.

Officer Tom Wagstaff will be going home from the hospital on Friday, Dec. 8.

He was critically wounded in a shooting on March 29, 2017 while he was responding to a burglary call.

Since then, he has been rehabbing for eight months in a hospital.

Residents are invited to a community event honoring the officer.

It will be held Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs, located at 4500 Little Blue Parkway.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.