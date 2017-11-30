Man charged in hate crime shooting at Olathe bar enters plea of not guilty

The defendant charged with fatally shooting an Indian national inside an Olathe bar has pleaded not guilty.

Adam Purinton was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in February 2017.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot were also injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted the the victims because of their race or ethnicity.

The shooting happened at Austins Bar & Grill.

His next court appearance is in May 2018.

