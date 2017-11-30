Police chase ends in crash near 44th, The Paseo

The chase ended about 1:15 p.m. at 44th Street and The Paseo after the vehicle went over a curb, hit a light pole and ended up in someone’s front yard. (Chopper5)

A driver was taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday on the city's east side.

Police say it started as an assault case in the 200 block of Forest Avenue when the driver was threatening someone with a gun.

The chase began around Independence and Chestnut avenues before ending about 1:15 p.m. at 44th Street and The Paseo when the driver went over a curb, hit a light pole and ended up in a front yard.

The car had reached speeds up to 80 mph, police said.

Initially, police believe five people were in the car, but at one point a woman in the car was able to get out.

“He was behaving completely irresponsible, and we’re lucky this is the extent of what happened," Sgt. Bill Mahoney said.

No one was seriously hurt. Police say the driver and one other person went to the hospital with minor injuries. Once the driver is released from the hospital, he will be charged.

Police have not yet decided if the other four people inside the vehicle will also face charges.

