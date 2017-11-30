Local Christmas tree farm warns customers to hurry amid high demand, shortage

Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.More >
Parents of an eastern Missouri infant face child abuse charges for allegedly putting their son in a microwave, and other abuse.More >
A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Gardner woman to be tried in the death of a 2-year-old girl.More >
A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Gardner woman to be tried in the death of a 2-year-old girl.More >
Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.More >
Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.More >
A Michigan woman is credited with cornering an alleged robbery suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.More >
A Michigan woman is credited with cornering an alleged robbery suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.More >
Family photoshoots can be boring, but not if you're a part of the Seawright family.More >
Family photoshoots can be boring, but not if you're a part of the Seawright family.More >
An 86-year-old Kansas City, KS man died after he was was dragged down the street by someone who stole his vehicle.More >
An 86-year-old Kansas City, KS man died after he was was dragged down the street by someone who stole his vehicle.More >
Russell Simmons is stepping down from his companies in the wake of accusations of harassment and sexual assault against him.More >
Russell Simmons is stepping down from his companies in the wake of accusations of harassment and sexual assault against him.More >
Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.More >
Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.More >
A Florida couple is desperate to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, who is believed to be with a high school soccer coach, according to deputies and the school district.More >
A Florida couple is desperate to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, who is believed to be with a high school soccer coach, according to deputies and the school district.More >
Court records say a former southeast Kansas city administrator spent taxpayer money on GPS tracking devices and monitoring services that he used to track his former mistress.More >
Court records say a former southeast Kansas city administrator spent taxpayer money on GPS tracking devices and monitoring services that he used to track his former mistress.More >