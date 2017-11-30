Local Christmas tree farm warns customers to hurry amid high demand, shortage

The perfect Christmas tree may be harder to find, which is why growers at Bierman’s Christmas Tree Farm are urging buyers to tag their trees as soon as possible.

Bierman’s Christmas Tree farm may close its doors earlier than usual this year in the face of high demand and a tree shortage.

“Two other large farms here in Kansas have shut their doors and are retiring,” said owner Brian Bierman. “So, we’re seeing more of a demand and are having to bring in more trees to support that business.”

Bierman said he sells 1,200 trees per year, 500 of which are grown right at the tree farm.

“The rest are supplemented from other states,” he said.

However, a nationwide shortage is limiting how many he can get.

“Our Michigan supplier, we did see a shortage on trees that were delivered,” he said.

The trouble started about 10 years ago. When the Great Recession began, tree sales declined.

“Buyers should know, if they’re looking to come to a tree farm, this weekend is the weekend to come,” he said. “After that, we may be open, we may not, depending on if we sell out this weekend.”

