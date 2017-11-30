WWII Marine to be buried in Kansas City - KCTV5

WWII Marine to be buried in Kansas City

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Donald Tolson's remains will arrive home via plane from a South Pacific island on Friday. His family will meet the plane on the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport.

A military escort will accompany the remains to Mt. Moriah Cemetery, where Tolson will be buried next to his mother, Roxy Ann Tolson.

Donald Tolson was born in Kansas City in 1923. Military records say Tolson joined the Marine Corps just after he turned 18, but in 1943 was killed in action during a 76-hour battle on Betio Island. His remains were considered "non-recoverable" until an island resident discovered his dog tag last year.

