Kansas City officials seek public input to $7 M Buck O'Neil Brid - KCTV5

Kansas City officials seek public input to $7 M Buck O'Neil Bridge plan

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
Officials have approved a temporary $7 million fix, but, for those who use the bridge on their commute, there is more than a price tag to worry about. (KCTV) Officials have approved a temporary $7 million fix, but, for those who use the bridge on their commute, there is more than a price tag to worry about. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A figure in the Kansas City skyline could get a temporary upgrade.

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to know what the public thinks should be done to the aging John “Buck” O'Neil Bridge.

The bridge is more than 60 years old, and with that comes some issues that need to be addressed, sooner rather than later. The main connector to downtown has substantial rusting on its understructure, along with concrete and joint issues.

Officials have approved a temporary $7 million fix, but, for those who use the bridge on their commute, there is more than a price tag to worry about.

Starting in June, the plan is to shut down the southbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard for six months. The northbound lanes will remain open.

KCTV5 spoke with people in the River Market District about how the changes will impact their commutes.

“I usually like coming down there because it’s the fastest way to get from north to downtown Kansas City and some of our work is downtown and that would cause a lot more heartache to get to the customer or even getting downtown when I’m on a personal thing,” Lenexa resident Paul Carollo said.

Missouri officials plan to build a completely new bridge in that area but that plan will not be put in place for some time.

An informational meeting will be held Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.