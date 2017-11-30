Kansas City officials seek public input to $7 M Buck O'Neil Bridge plan

Officials have approved a temporary $7 million fix, but, for those who use the bridge on their commute, there is more than a price tag to worry about. (KCTV)

A figure in the Kansas City skyline could get a temporary upgrade.

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to know what the public thinks should be done to the aging John “Buck” O'Neil Bridge.

The bridge is more than 60 years old, and with that comes some issues that need to be addressed, sooner rather than later. The main connector to downtown has substantial rusting on its understructure, along with concrete and joint issues.

Officials have approved a temporary $7 million fix, but, for those who use the bridge on their commute, there is more than a price tag to worry about.

Starting in June, the plan is to shut down the southbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard for six months. The northbound lanes will remain open.

KCTV5 spoke with people in the River Market District about how the changes will impact their commutes.

“I usually like coming down there because it’s the fastest way to get from north to downtown Kansas City and some of our work is downtown and that would cause a lot more heartache to get to the customer or even getting downtown when I’m on a personal thing,” Lenexa resident Paul Carollo said.

Missouri officials plan to build a completely new bridge in that area but that plan will not be put in place for some time.

An informational meeting will be held Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.