2 in custody following police chase in Independence - KCTV5

2 in custody following police chase in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Independence police have two people in custody following a chase and crash Wednesday night.  

Police began pursuing a stolen car shortly after 8:30 p.m.  

The car eventually crashed near 24 Highway and Lee's Summit Road.  

The driver, a man, and his passenger, were both injured in the crash, but police say neither of their injuries were considered life-threatening.  

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.