2 in custody following police chase in Independence

Independence police have two people in custody following a chase and crash Wednesday night.

Police began pursuing a stolen car shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The car eventually crashed near 24 Highway and Lee's Summit Road.

The driver, a man, and his passenger, were both injured in the crash, but police say neither of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

