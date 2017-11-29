KCTV5 gets results: Kansas woman wrongfully labeled 'abusive and neglectful' removed off state's blacklist

There's good news following a KCTV5 News investigation that exposed the incompetence of the Kansas Division of Children and Families.

Megan Miller, an Olathe woman with a developmental disability, was wrongfully branded abusive and neglectful in 2012. The label left even the parents of the kids involved stun.

But on Wednesday, Miller received the news that she was removed off the blacklist.

Background

On March 15, 2012, five kids wandered off the playground.

The daycare sits next to a busy road. One child was found in the parking lot and other children were found down in a ditch. Thankfully, no children were injured.

The police were called and so was the Kansas DCF. No criminal charges were filed, but the DCF determined the adults in charge were neglectful. Two lead teachers and Miller were all placed on the Kansas Child Abuse and Neglect Registry.

“She got swept up in a mess,” says Miller's mom, Sharon Miller.

Megan Miller’s parents say they didn’t even know their daughter was being investigated until the investigation was closed and decisions were made.

The five-year fight is now over

"You are off the list," Sharon Miller told her daughter after receiving a letter from the state.

The family accumulated thousands of dollars in legal bills during the five-year fight.

Because she's removed off the list, she can volunteer with children again at her church.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.