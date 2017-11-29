Assault on KCATA bus driver caught on camera

A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Gardner woman to be tried in the death of a 2-year-old girl.More >
Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father's feet, fracturing the baby's skull.More >
An 86-year-old Kansas City, KS man died after he was was dragged down the street by someone who stole his vehicle.More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
A Florida couple is desperate to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, who is believed to be with a high school soccer coach, according to deputies and the school district.More >
Family photoshoots can be boring, but not if you're a part of the Seawright family.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
Seconds after Praljak was given a 20-year war crimes sentence, he shouted, "I am not a war criminal!" threw back his head, drank liquid from a small bottle and told the court he had taken poison.More >
A case of Legionnaires Disease has been confirmed in the Kansas City metro area. Family members tell KCTV5 the woman has been in a medically induced coma for two weeks and underwent surgery Tuesday at Liberty Hospital.More >
A man assaulted a KCATA bus driver in a disturbing way as the victim was simply trying to do her job.More >
