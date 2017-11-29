UPDATE: Missing Independence man found safe, police say

UPDATE, 8:47 p.m. - Independence police say he is safe. Thank you for sharing!

-----

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Independence man.

Lavelle R. Davis, 64, has dementia and epilepsy. He's 5'10", weighs 170 pounds and has salt and pepper colored air.

He was last seen in the 100 block of S. Crystler Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)