UPDATE: Missing Independence man found safe, police say - KCTV5

UPDATE: Missing Independence man found safe, police say

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Lavelle R. Davis Lavelle R. Davis
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE, 8:47 p.m. - Independence police say he is safe. Thank you for sharing!

-----

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Independence man.

Lavelle R. Davis, 64, has dementia and epilepsy. He's 5'10", weighs 170 pounds and has salt and pepper colored air.

He was last seen in the 100 block of S. Crystler Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.