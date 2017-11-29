Police investigating after woman's body found inside home on Col - KCTV5

Police investigating after woman's body found inside home on College Avenue

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a suspicious death inside a home in the 2400 block of College Avenue in Kansas City. 

Police found the body of a female after they entered the home around 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

The cause of death is currently unknown. 

A man who was inside the home is currently in police custody.

