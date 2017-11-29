Homicide investigation begins after woman's body found inside home on College Avenue

The body was found at a home in the 2400 block of College Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found inside a Kansas City home on Wednesday.

The body was found at a home in the 2400 block of College Avenue.

Police found the body of a female after they entered the home at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The death was originally declared suspicious but is now being investigated as a homicide.

A man who was inside the home is currently in police custody.

Police say the homicide is the cities 132nd in 2017, one higher than all of 2016.

