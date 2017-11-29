Court records: 7-year-old girl discovered mother's body inside home on College Avenue

The body was found at a home in the 2400 block of College Avenue. (KCTV5)

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a body was discovered in the 2400 block of College Avenue.

Benjamin Byers, 45, faces that charge, along with armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Police found the body of Melissa Byers, 47, on Wednesday after they entered the home at about 3 p.m.

Court records state police were originally dispatched to Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School at 2415 Agnes after a student from the school discovered the dead body in the basement of her home.

The child, 7, saw "lots of blood" on the carpet in the kitchen after her father, Byers, requested her to bring him a beer.

She then entered the basement and saw the body face down, according to court records.

After finding her mother's body, she told a school counselor.

Police say the homicide is the city's 132nd in 2017, one higher than all of 2016.

