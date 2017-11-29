Family: Second person should be charged in Gardner toddler's death

A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Gardner woman to be tried in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators say Presley Porting died of child abuse in February.

Prosecutors believe Lindsey Thomasson, 25, is responsible for the child's death.

Martin Porting, the grandfather of the child, could not hold back his tears when talking about what happened in court this week.

He says autopsy photos were the hardest thing to see because he does not want his granddaughter to be remembered that way.

"It was brutal," he said. "There's photographs that I almost threw up. I had to see a photo of my granddaughter in an autopsy table with the ring next to her head and a perfect match indention of that ring on her head.”

Thomasson, who was engaged to Porting's father Nick Rossum, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Porting thinks both should be charged.

“Anyone that was involved in her murder," he said. "The brutal, savage beating of this innocent little girl. They should be prosecuted and punished.”

Authorities arrested Thomasson in connection with the Feb. 7 death of Presley Porting.

Gardner police say they found the toddler unresponsive when they arrived at the home. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

