Country musician Brett Eldredge's tour to stop in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Country music star Brett Eldredge will be coming to Kansas City. 

Eldredge will perform with special guests Devin Dawson and Jillian Jacqueline on April 21 at the Uptown Theater. 

Tickets for the event will go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. 

