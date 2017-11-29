3 Missouri state parks to close for deer hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three Missouri state parks will close this winter for managed deer hunts.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Knob Noster State Park will be closed Dec. 9-10. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Knob Noster will only allow hunters who were picked from an electronic drawing.

Hunters can camp at the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

The department says Mark Twain State Park's campground and camper cabins will be closed Dec. 8-11. The boat ramps, picnic area and other shelters will be closed Dec. 9-10. Hunting will be banned by the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site.

Current River State Park will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 29 to Jan. 2.

The department will only allow hunters with managed hunting permits in the park.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.