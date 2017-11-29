This robot can see if you’re washing your hands the right way

The University of Kansas Hospital has a new high-tech way to tell if you’re being thorough enough. (KCTV5)

Hand washing seems simple, but many of us are doing it wrong – 95% of people to be exact.

“Sometimes they’re not spending enough time covering all of those surfaces of their hands or not knowing the proper times when hand washing is indicated,” said Infection Control Nurse at the University of Kansas Hospital, Tanya McIntosh.

The University of Kansas Hospital has a new high-tech way to tell if you’re being thorough enough.

It’s a robot that teaches staff members the proper steps of hand washing.

“At any given time, you could be covered in two to 10-million bacteria from the tips of your finger to your elbow,” McIntosh said.

So how does the robot work?

It shows you what to wash and for how long.

You then put your hands under the camera and can challenge the robot to see if you’re doing it correctly.

According to McIntosh, this includes the front and back of your hands, between the fingers, backs of the fingers and nails, and around the thumb.

“Then the fingertips because this helps get the tips of your fingers as well as really scrubbing underneath your fingernails,” McIntosh said.

With flu season here, McIntosh said it’s an especially important step to take.

“It’ll really help spread the risk of infection,” McIntosh said.

Right now the robot is used by most staff members.

The staff is currently trying to see other ways they can incorporate it into the hospital.

