Police search for suspect after 80-year-old man dies in KCK carjacking

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, KS, are searching for a suspect after an elderly man was carjacked and killed on Wednesday.

It happened before 10:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police say a man in his mid-80s was carjacked, dragged down the street and later died from his injuries.

The suspect stole the man's red 1998 Chevy 1500 with Kansas license plate 753 GJK and is believed to be driving it.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

