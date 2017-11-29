Family on KCK man killed in car theft: "He loved people and people loved him.”

Police are trying to identify the owner or occupants of the pictured white Infinity with a black trunk lid.

It happened before 10:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue. (KCTV5)

The suspect stole the man's red 1998 Chevy 1500 with Kansas license plate 753 GJK and is believed to be driving it. (KCTV5)

An 86-year-old Kansas City, KS man died after he was was dragged down the street by someone who stole his vehicle.

Police said Frank Davila died during the confrontation Wednesday. The suspect fled in Davila's pickup truck.

After witness accounts, police now say his vehicle was unoccupied and running down the street.

In the attempt to deter the theft, the victim was dragged, resulting in his death.

The victim was known as Frankie D, the name of the bar and grill he owned on Kansas Avenue for more than 40 years. His son, also named Frankie Davila, said his father had just dropped off his sister after they had breakfast when he was attacked.

The motorcycle and classic car buff owned a bar in KCK for 40 years.

”My dad was a great guy," Trinity Davila, the victim's daughter said. "There will never be another person like him.”

His daughter says Frankie D’s was popular with cops and judges, along with people spending their last dollar on a draw - and Frank would sit and talk with all of them.

“He lived for Frankie D’s," she said. "He lived for the people who would come in and out of Frankie D’s. He loved people. And people loved him.”

One of those people was Don Gee, who was 18 and homeless when Frank and his wife gave him food, work and then a home.

“He helped my brother out," Gee said. "He helped my sister out. He helped me out. He helped everybody out.”

Police are also attempting to identify the owner or occupants of a white Infinity with a black trunk lid.

The suspect stole the man's red 1998 Chevy 1500 and dumped it in Kansas City, MO. Police say the suspect is still on the loose. If you can help, call the police.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

