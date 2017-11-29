Franklin County authorities search for felon who fled traffic stop

Dustin Johnson, 23, of Ottawa, was pulled over at about 9:01 p.m. in the 2300 block of E Logan Street in Ottawa. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Franklin County, KS, are searching for a man who fled police during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Dustin Johnson, 23, of Ottawa, was pulled over at about 9:01 p.m. in the 2300 block of E Logan Street in Ottawa.

During the traffic stop, Johnson provided police with a fictitious Kansas driver's license and then fled in his vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered, but Johnson was not. Johnson was wanted by the Department of Corrections for a parole violation warrant.

A report for felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, and multiple traffic violations will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

