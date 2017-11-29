Olathe Northwest teacher named Read to Achieve winner

An Olathe Northwest High School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Tenth-grade teacher Sarah Johnson received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Angie Powers.

"Ms. Johnson teaches on level and honors sophomore English students. In both cases, she develops students' life-long reading habits by demonstrating various ways to self-select books. She encourages students to share books with each other but also shows students how to use GoodReads and other online resources to find books they will love. She values life-long reading habits and priotitzes them when many students stop reading for pleasure," Powers said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

