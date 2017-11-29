After seeing news report, grandmother finds lost 3-year-old

The boy told police his name is Sarkeef and that he is three years old. (KCPD)

After a 3-year-old was found without a parent nearby, less than three hours later it was all smiles when everyone was reunited at the police department.

“I’m so glad that he’s safe and sound,” Sirkeith Wells’ grandmother Isabell Craig said.

The 3-year-old wandered out of his house Wednesday morning. He was found by staff at Phyillis Wheatley elementary school before 9 a.m.

Sirkeith told police his 1-year-old brother goes to the school, so police started to look for a guardian.

“We attempted to walk the route he took to get to us,” Sgt. Joe Merino said.

It led them to Montgall Park near 21st Street and Walrond Avenue, which is where Sirkeith says he wanted to go in the first place

“He knew he was going to the park. He knew it was cold outside. So a very bright, young guy,” Merino said.

“He’s two blocks from the park, and his mom usually takes him in the summertime,” Craig said.

Craig says a family friend saw Sirkeith’s photo and that’s how she knew he was alone. The child was happy and smiling while he was with police.

No charges will be filed but the Missouri Department of Family Services will investigate the incident.

Craig says her grandson is going to stay with her for the next few days.

